TODAY: Mostly cloudy in the morning and then partly cloudy in the afternoon. A 10% chance of showers. Highs in the low-80s. Wind: SE 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and muggy. Lows in the mid-to-upper-60s. Wind: SE 10-15 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy with a 90% chance of storms in the afternoon and into the night. Severe weather is likely, with numerous severe storms possible. Damaging wind gusts up to 70 mph will be the main threat, but a couple of tornadoes will also be possible. The main time frame for severe weather is 2 PM Friday to 2 AM Saturday.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a 10% chance of showers and storms in the early morning hours. Low: 53. High: 69. Wind: SW 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Low: 48. High: 75. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers. Low: 60. High: 78. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Low: 62. High: 80. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mainly sunny skies. Low: 61. High: 79. Wind: SE 5 mph.