TODAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain and storms. Highs in the low-to-mid-90s. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear, with a few more clouds in Deep East Texas. A 10% chance of showers overnight. Lows in the low-to-mid-70s. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers and storms. Highs in the mid-90s. Wind: E 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a 10% chance of showers and storms. Low: 73. High: 97. Wind: E 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Low: 74. High: 99. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Low: 75. High: 100. Wind: S 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with a 10% chance of showers and storms in Deep East Texas. Low: 78. High: 100. Wind: S 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with a 10% chance of showers and storms. Low: 76. High: 99. Wind: S 10 mph.