TODAY: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain and storms. Highs in the upper-90s. Wind: SE 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy early, with skies becoming gradually mostly clear overnight. Lows in the mid-70s. Wind: SE 5 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny with a 20% chance of showers and storms in Deep East Texas. Highs in the lower-100s. Wind: SE 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Low: 75. High: 102. Wind: S 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and hot. Low: 76. High: 101. Wind: S 10 mph.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain and storms. Low: 77. High: 98. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with a 10% chance of rain and storms in Deep East Texas. Low: 77. High: 99. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Low: 77. High: 100. Wind: S 15 mph.