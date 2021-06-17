Thursday Morning Forecast: More sun and another hot afternoon

Today: Mostly sunny with temperatures in the mid 90’s. Afternoon heat index values near 100. Another slightly muggy afternoon will continue into the evening with those warmer temperatures sticking around. A very isolated chance for a shower or storm popping up throughout the day. Winds ENE 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Warm and muggy in the mid 70’s. Mostly dry with partly cloudy conditions overnight.

Friday: Mostly sunny with another hot afternoon. High temperatures in the low to mid 90’s again during the day. Heat index values staying near 100 again through the afternoon. Isolated chances for a shower or storm in the afternoon but mostly dry and sunny otherwise.

Saturday: Temperatures near 90 during the day. Cloudy conditions will increase into the day with the possibility of showers from a potential tropical system. Rain chances between 30%-40% but could increase if the tropical system continues to develop. Muggy conditions will return as the system travels north. Chances of development is 80%-90% the next few days. A westerly track could bring us a few more showers Saturday and Sunday.

Sunday: Warm and muggy near 90. Mostly cloudy with a few early showers and some breezy conditions at times. Chance for rain 30%-40%. The tropical system begins to move out of the area by the end of the weekend.

Monday: Partly sunny with a few chances for a shower or storm. Temperatures back into the low 90’s in the afternoon. Muggy again to start the week with the heat index climbing again to start the week.