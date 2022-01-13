Thursday Morning Forecast: More sunshine expected today

TODAY: Mostly sunny with room temperature highs. High: 70. Winds: W 5-10 MPH.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and chilly. Low: 44. Winds: Variable 5 MPH.

TOMORROW: Clouds will increase late in the day as our next cold front approaches. High: 71. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy and cold with temperatures in the 40s throughout the day after the front moves through in the morning. There’s a slight chance of flurries during the overnight hours. Breezy. Chance of precipitation: 10%. Low: 43. High: 48. Winds: NW 20 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and chilly. Low: 30. High: 49. Winds: NW 10 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and trending warmer. Low: 31. High: 58. Winds: N 5 MPH.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and warmer. Low: 38. High: 66. Winds: S 10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with a couple of showers. Low: 52. High: 67. Winds: W 10 MPH.