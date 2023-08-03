TODAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid-100s and the heat index in the low-to-mid-110s. Wind: S 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the upper-70s to low-80s. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid-100s and the heat index in the low-to-mid-110s. Wind: S 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Mainly sunny skies. Low: 81. High: 104. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

SUNDAY: Sunshine, along with a few passing clouds. Low: 80. High: 103. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain and storms. Low: 80. High: 100. Wind: E 10-15 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain and storms. Low: 76. High: 97. Wind: E 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: A mix of clouds and sun with a 20% chance of rain and storms. Low: 77. High: 99. Wind: SE 10-15 mph.