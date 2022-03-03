TODAY: Mostly sunny and warm. High: 77. Winds: S 10 MPH.

TONIGHT: A few clouds late otherwise temperatures will remain cool. Low: 53. Winds: S 5 MPH.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy skies with warm temps. High: 76. Winds: S 15 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers late in the evening. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 60. High: 78. Winds: S 15 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a few showers and thunderstorms especially Sunday evening. A few storms could be strong to severe after midnight Sunday. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 66. High: 80. Winds: S 20 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a few showers and trending much colder. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 56. High: 60. Winds: N 15 MPH.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies and cooler. Low: 40. High: 59. Winds: N 10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and trending warmer. Low: 39. High: 63. Winds: SE 5 MPH.