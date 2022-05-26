TODAY: Mostly sunny skies with warmer temperatures. High: 84. Winds: W 10-15 MPH.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cool. Low: 58. Winds: NW 5-10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny, dry, and another day of 70s. High: 86. Winds: NW 5 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer and humidity. Low: 64. High: 91. Winds: S 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies and warm. Low: 70. High: 93. Winds: S 15 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and trending slightly warmer. Low: 71. High: 92. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies, hot, and humid. Low: 70. High: 90. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy skies and a little warmer. Low: 71. High: 91. Winds: SE 10 MPH.