Thursday Morning Forecast: Much colder day expected

TODAY: Partly cloudy skies, breezy, and much colder. High: 48. Winds: N 15 MPH.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cold. Low: 26. Winds: NE 5-10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny, cool, and not as windy. High: 50. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Rain chances will increase throughout the day as we see gulf moisture and our next storm system move back into the region. Temperatures should warm comfortably into the 60s in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 45. High: 65. Winds: SE 15 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers in the morning with a cold front moving through during the afternoon. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 63. High: 67. Winds: NW 15 MPH.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies and colder. Low: 36. High: 52. Winds: NE 15 MPH.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and cool. Low: 31. High: 51. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 41. High: 50. Winds: SE 10 MPH