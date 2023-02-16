TODAY: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain in Deep East Texas. Highs in the upper-40s to low-50s. Wind: NW 15-20 mph, with gusts up to 30 mph.

TONIGHT: Clouds decrease from the northwest to the southeast overnight. Lows in the upper-20s to low-30s, with wind chills in the low-to-mid-20s. Wind: NW 15-20 mph, with gusts up to 30 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny and cold. Highs in the low-50s. Wind: N 10-15 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies. Low: 30. High: 55. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and warmer. Low: 42. High: 68. Wind: S 15 mph.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain. Low: 57. High: 77. Wind: SW 15 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain. Low: 64. High: 78. Wind: SW 15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain and storms. Low: 54. High: 73. Wind: S 15 mph.