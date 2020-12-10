Thursday Morning Forecast: Near record heat today, storms return tomorrow

TODAY: Mostly sunny skies and very warm. High: 78. Winds: S 10 MPH.

TONIGHT: Clouds will move in during the evening and increase slowly through the night. Low: 58. Winds: S 10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Dry in the morning with showers storms returning in the afternoon. A few storms will be strong with gusty winds and heavy rain. Rainfall totals are expected to generally be between 0.5″ and 1.0.” Chance of rain: 80%. High: 66. Winds: S 15 MPH.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies throughout the day. Low: 42. High: 54. Winds: NW 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with a few showers (especially north). Cool temperatures will persist into the afternoon. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 38. High: 53. Winds: N 10 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Low: 29. High: 52. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and slightly warmer. Low: 33. High: 56. Winds: SW 5-10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and cool. Low: 37. High: 54. Winds: NW 10 MPH.