Thursday Morning Forecast: On & off showers will continue today

TODAY: Showers and thunderstorms will continue through the morning hours and become less widespread during the afternoon. Chance of rain: 80%. High: 80. Winds: S 10 MPH.

TONIGHT: Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible, especially early in the night (before midnight). Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 71. Winds: S 10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy with a chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms once the cold front passes through in the early afternoon. 60s and 70s are expected for those Friday football games! Chance of rain: 20%. High: 83. Winds: S, NW 15 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Low: 50. High: 74. Winds: N 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and slightly warmer. Low: 48. High: 77. Winds: East 5 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and slightly warmer. Low: 49. High: 79. Winds: SE 5 MPH.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and warm. Low: 54. High: 81. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy skies and warm. Low: 59. High: 83. Winds: SE 5 MPH.