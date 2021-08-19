Thursday Morning Forecast: One More day of decent rain chances

TODAY: Mostly cloudy skies with chances of showers and thunderstorms increasing in the afternoon in the peak of the daytime of heating. Chance of rain: 30%. High: 90. Winds: S 10 MPH.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and muggy. Any additional rain that falls should be done before 9 PM. Low: 76. Winds: S 10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy and trending warmer. High: 93. Winds: S 10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and hot. Low: 76. High: 95. Winds: S 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and hotter. Low: 77. High: 96. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Low: 76. High: 97. Winds: S 5 MPH.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Low: 77. High: 98. Winds: S 5 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and hot. Low: 78. High: 97. Winds: S 5 MPH.

