Thursday Morning Forecast: Quiet way to end the work week

TODAY: Mostly sunny skies with slightly warmer temperatures this afternoon. High: 89. Winds: SW 5-10 MPH.

TONIGHT: Clear skies and not as cool. Low: 64. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

TOMORROW: More sunshine and warmer. High: 91. Winds: S 10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies with the humidity returning in the afternoon. Low: 67. High: 92. Winds: South 15 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a few showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Some of these storms could be strong to severe in the overnight hours. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 68. High: 90. Winds: S 15 MPH.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with a chance of storms in the morning. Temperatures will remain slightly cooler in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 70. High: 86. Winds: SW 10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with afternoon temperatures trending slightly warmer in the afternoon. Low: 71. High: 92. Winds: S 15 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a few showers and thunderstorms returning. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 72. High: 90. Winds: S 15 MPH.