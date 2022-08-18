TODAY: A 60% chance of rain and storms. Highs in the upper-80s to low-90s. Wind: NE 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers and storms. Lows in the low-70s. Wind: E 5 mph.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers and storms. Highs in the low-to-mid-90s. Wind: E 5 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers and storms. Low: 74. High: 95. Wind: S 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of rain and storms. Low: 76. High: 92. Wind: S 10 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of rain and storms. Low: 75. High: 86. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of rain and storms. Low: 73. High: 85. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain and storms. Low: 73. High: 86. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.