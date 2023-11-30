TODAY: Overcast with a 90% chance of rain and storms. Minor flash flooding is possible, along with severe storms mainly in Deep East Texas. Highs in the mid-to-upper-60s. Wind: SE 20 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy with a 60% chance of rain and storms early. Lows in the low-50s north to low-60s south. Wind: SW 10 mph.

TOMORROW: Partly to mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain and storms in Deep East Texas. Highs in the mid-to-upper-60s. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Low: 44. High: 69. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Low: 46. High: 67. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Sunshine, along with some passing clouds. Low: 40. High: 67. Wind: W 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Mainly sunny skies. Low: 42. High: 67. Wind: W 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Low: 43. High: 65. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.