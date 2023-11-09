TODAY: Overcast with a 90% chance of rain and storms, decreasing to a 40% chance in Deep East Texas. Highs in the low-70s north to low-80s in Deep East Texas. Wind: W 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Overcast with a 90% chance of rain and storms. Lows in the low-50s. Wind: NE 15-20 mph.

TOMORROW: Overcast with a 30% chance of rain, increasing to a 70% chance in Deep East Texas. Highs in the mid-50s north to low-60s south. Wind: NE 15-20 mph.

VETERANS DAY: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain, increasing to a 40% chance in Deep East Texas. Low: 51. High: 56. Wind: NE 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain. Low: 50. High: 63. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain, increasing to a 40% chance in Deep East Texas. Low: 52. High: 64. Wind: NE 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain, increasing to a 40% chance in Deep East Texas. Low: 52. High: 63. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Low: 50. High: 65. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.