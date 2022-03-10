TODAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. High: 70. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies and chilly. Low: 43. Winds: SE/NE 5-10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy with a few showers. Showers could mix with sleet and snow tomorrow afternoon/evening to the NW of Tyler and Longview. No travel hazards past wet roadways are expected. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 43. High: 50. Winds: NW 15 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Low: 27. High: 52. Winds: N 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. Low: 32. High: 66. Winds: S 15 MPH.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a couple of showers. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 50. High: 72. Winds: S 10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and warm. Low: 48. High: 70. Winds: N 10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. Low: 50. Winds: S 10 MPH.