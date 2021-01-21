Thursday Morning Forecast: Rain chances increase again this afternoon

TODAY: Some drizzle is likely in the morning. Rain chances increase as we move into the afternoon. Chance of rain: 70%. High: 61. Winds: SW 10 MPH.

TONIGHT: Showers will continue into the overnight hours. Slightly cooler temperatures will arrive by daybreak. Chance of rain: 70%. Low: 53. Winds: NE 5-10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Most of the rain is done by daybreak but some drizzle is possible throughout the day. Temperatures will remain steady or fall a little bit throughout the day. Additional Rainfall through tomorrow: 1″-1.5″. Chance of rain: 20%. High: 54. Winds: E 10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with some patchy light rain at times. Temperatures will remain cool. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 44. High: 59. Winds: E 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Another warm day with rain chances increasing through the evening. Chance of rain: 60%. Low: 55. High: 68. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

MONDAY: Rain and a few storms are possible in the morning. Temperatures will hold steady with clouds throughout the day. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 65. High: 67. Winds: SW 15 MPH.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with cooler temperatures. Low: 43. High: 59. Winds: NE 5-10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy skies with slightly warmer temperatures. Low: 45. High: 60. Winds: NW 10 MPH.