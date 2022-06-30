TODAY: A mix of clouds and sun with a 20% chance of showers and storms. Highs in the mid-90s. Wind: SE 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Passing clouds with lows in the low-70s. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain and storms. Highs in the low-90s. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of rain and storms. Low: 74. High: 91. Wind: S 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers and storms. Low: 75. High: 95. Wind: S 10 mph.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and warmer for the 4th of July. Low: 76. High: 97. Wind: S 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Low: 76. High: 98. Wind: S 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mainly sunny and hot. Low: 77. High: 99. Wind: S 10 mph.