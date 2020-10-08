Thursday Morning Forecast: Rain chances increase today due to Delta

TODAY: Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms in the area this afternoon and evening. Chance of rain: 30%. High: 82. Winds: E 5-10 MPH.

TONIGHT: Spotty showers (especially across Deep East Texas). This won’t be widespread or heavy. Temperatures will remain details. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 69. Winds: E 10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Light rain and gusty winds expected. Most of the rain associated with Hurricane Delta will occur in our eastern counties. Clouds and rain will keep our temperatures in check for the afternoon. Chance of rain: 40%-60%. High: 74. Winds: NE 15 MPH.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies as Delta moves away. warm and humid. Low: 64. High: 84. Winds: NW 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies as the heat and humidity increase. Low: 65. High: 90. Winds: SW 15 MPH.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies with heat and humidity still in place. Low: 70. High: 88. Winds: NW 15 MPH.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and cooler. Low: 59. High: 80. Winds: NE 10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Low: 55. High: 81. Winds: NE 5-10 MPH.