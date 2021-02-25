Thursday Morning Forecast: Rain chances increasing this afternoon

TODAY: With the exception of some drizzle in Deep East Texas we should stay dry for the majority of the afternoon. Rain chances will really ramp up for our northern counties late this evening. Chance of rain: 60%. High: 65. Winds: NE 10 MPH.

TONIGHT: Rain with some heavy at times. Storms across some of our northern counties could produce some hail. Temperatures will stay well above freezing. Chance of rain: 100%. Low: 48. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

TOMORROW: The heavier showers will begin to taper off early in the morning. A few light showers may linger into the afternoon. Chance of rain: 40%. High: 59. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with increasing rain chances in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 60%. Low: 54. High: 72. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a few showers and thunderstorms through the afternoon. Some storms could be strong to severe. Chance of rain: 60%. Low: 64. High: 71. Winds: SW 10-15 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with on and off rain possible. Chance of rain: 60%. Low: 55. High: 58. Winds: NE 10-15 MPH.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with the rain ending relatively early. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 48. High: 59. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and warmer. Low: 47. High: 68. Winds: E 5-10 MPH.