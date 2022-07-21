TODAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain and storms. Highs in the upper-90s. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain and storms. Lows in the upper-70s. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain and storms. Highs in the upper-90s. Wind: S 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Low: 78. High: 100. Wind: S 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Mainly sunny. Low: 77. High: 101. Wind: S 10 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Low: 78. High: 102. Wind: S 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with a 10% chance of showers and storms in Deep East Texas. Low: 77. High: 102. Wind: S 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with a 10% chance of showers and storms in Deep East Texas. Low: 76. High: 101. Wind: S 10-15 mph.