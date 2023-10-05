TODAY: Mostly cloudy with a 60% chance of rain and storms, mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper-70s. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers in Deep East Texas. Lows in the mid-60s. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny, with a few more clouds in Deep East Texas. Highs in the low-80s. Wind: N 10-15 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and much cooler. Low: 56. High: 70. Wind: N 10-15 mph.

SUNDAY: Sunshine, along with some passing clouds. Low: 50. High: 75. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Mainly sunny skies. Low: 55. High: 81. Wind: S 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, with a few more clouds in Deep East Texas. Low: 58. High: 83. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Low: 62. High: 84. Wind: S 10-15 mph.