TODAY: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers. Highs in the mid-to-upper-60s. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of showers. Lows in the low-50s. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of showers. Highs in the mid-to-upper-60s. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of showers. Low: 55. High: 69. Wind: SE 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 90% chance of rain and storms. Low: 59. High: 67. Wind: SE 10-15 mph.

CHRISTMAS: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of morning showers in Deep East Texas. Low: 48. High: 60. Wind: NW 10-15 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Low: 35. High: 57. Wind: NW 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Sunshine, along with some passing clouds. Low: 35. High: 57. Wind: NW 10 mph.