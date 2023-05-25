TODAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain and storms mainly north of I-20. Highs in the mid-to-upper-80s. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with lows in the low-60s. Wind: NE 0-5 mph.

TOMORROW: A mix of clouds and sun with highs in the upper-80s. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Low: 62. High: 86. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Low: 60. High: 87. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

MEMORIAL DAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain and storms. Low: 64. High: 88. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain and storms. Low: 67. High: 87. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain and storms. Low: 68. High: 88. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.