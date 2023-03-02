TODAY (WEATHER ALERT DAY): Mostly cloudy with an 80% chance of rain and storms. Severe weather is likely, with damaging winds, tornadoes, and large hail possible. Highs in the upper-70s to low-80s. Wind: S 20 mph.

TONIGHT (WEATHER ALERT DAY): Mostly cloudy with a 90% chance of rain and storms. Severe weather is likely, with damaging winds, tornadoes, and large hail possible. Lows in the upper-40s to low-50s. Wind: W 25-30 mph.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers early in northern areas. Highs in the upper-50s to low-60s. Wind: NW 15-20 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Low: 40. High: 68. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. Low: 47. High: 75. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and warm. Low: 55. High: 80. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers. Low: 63. High: 79. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mainly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers. Low: 62. High: 79. Wind: W 10-15 mph.