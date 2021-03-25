Thursday Morning Forecast: Showers & Storms Ending, Clear Afternoon

This Morning: Showers and a few storms continuing into the morning. Temperatures are in the low 60’s with a south wind which will shift to the north as the front passes through. It will get breezy after lunch as the rain moves out.

Today: Afternoon high’s will be in the mid 60’s with sunshine. Breezy later today with a northwest wind 15 MPH. Rain clears up and clouds move out into the afternoon and a clear evening will be around to end Thursday.

Tonight: Mostly clear with low’s in the upper 40’s. A chilly start to Friday with a north wind shifting to the south as a high pressure system moves to our east. This will keep us clear into the morning as we start Friday.

Friday: A chilly start in the upper 40’s and mostly clear. Sunny for Friday with high’s in the mid to upper 70’s in the afternoon. Dry throughout the day with a southerly breeze 10 MPH.

Saturday: A dry start with temperatures in the mid 50’s to start. Cloud cover will return during the day with temperatures getting into the upper 70’s. A few showers will pop up during the later portion of the day which will continue into the night. A 30% chance for showers during the evening into the night. Winds will stay out of the south for the day into the night.

Sunday: Morning showers continue early on and then clearing will happen getting into the day Sunday. High’s in the afternoon cooler in the low to mid 60’s. Clearing towards the end of the day with overnight lows getting into the upper 40’s. Winds shifting out of the north during the day.

Monday: A few clouds in the afternoon with high’s in the upper 60’s. Sunshine during the day and then cloud cover returning into Monday night. Winds shifting back south for the day to help warm us up.