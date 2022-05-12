TODAY: Partly cloudy skies and dry. Air quality will be poor this afternoon due to stagnant air. High: 91. Winds: S 10 MPH.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with a warm night ahead. Low: 70. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

TOMORROW: An evening chance of a couple of showers and storms but most of the area will not see the rain. Otherwise, it will be hot and humid. Chance of rain: 20%. High: 92. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and very warm with a couple of isolated showers. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 70. High: 90. Winds: S 5 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and trending a little warmer. Low: 70. High: 92. Winds: SW 10 MPH.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and hot. Low: 69. High: 93. Winds: SW 10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies and hot. Low: 72. High: 92. Winds: S 10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy skies and hot. Low: 73. High: 94. Winds: 94. Winds: S 10 MPH.