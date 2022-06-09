TODAY: Partly cloudy with a 10% chance of showers and storms. Highs in the mid-90s. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with a 10% chance of showers and storms late along the I-30 corridor. Lows in the mid-70s. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: A mix of sun and clouds with a 20% chance of showers and storms. Highs in the mid-90s. Wind: SW 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers and storms. Low: 76. High: 98. Wind: SW 10 mph.

SUNDAY: A mix of clouds and sun with a 10% chance of showers and storms. Low: 77. High: 99. Wind: S 10 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Low: 76. High: 99. Wind: S 15 mph.

TUESDAY: Sunshine, along with a few passing clouds. Hot. Low: 75. High: 98. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mainly sunny and hot. Low: 74. High: 98. Wind: S 10 mph.