TODAY: Partly cloudy with a 10% chance of showers and storms. Highs around 101, with a peak heat index between 103 and 108. Wind: S 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the upper-70s. Wind: S 10 mph.

TOMORROW: A mix of clouds and sun with a 10% chance of showers and storms. Highs around 102. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a 10% chance of showers and storms. Low: 79. High: 103. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: A mix of clouds and sun with a 10% chance of showers and storms. Low: 77. High: 103. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. A 10% chance of showers and storms in Deep East Texas. Low: 78. High: 103. Wind: S 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers and storms. Low: 77. High: 100. Wind: S 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: A mix of clouds and sun with a 20% chance of showers and storms. Low: 76. High: 99. Wind: S 5-10 mph.