TODAY: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of showers and storms. Highs in the mid-to-upper-70s. Wind: SE 15-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of showers and storms. Lows in the upper-60s to low-70s. Wind: S 25-30 mph.

TOMORROW: Partly to mostly cloudy with a 70% chance of rain and storms. A few of those storms could be strong to severe, with damaging wind gusts as the main threat. Large hail and tornadoes will also be possible.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the mid-to-upper-70s. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of rain and storms. Low: 54. High: 78. Wind: SE 10-15 mph.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and very warm. Low: 67. High: 88. Wind: S 15-20 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain and storms. Low: 71. High: 87. Wind: S 15-20 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain and storms. Low: 62. High: 78. Wind: W 10-15 mph.