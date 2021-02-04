Thursday Morning Forecast: Spring and cloud cover sticks around

OVERNIGHT: Becoming cloudy by morning. Windy & very mild. Lows: middle to lower 50s, but rising to the middle and upper 50s by daybreak. Wind: increasing to South, SW 15-20 mph.

THURSDAY: Cloudy start to PM sunshine. Very warm and windy. Highs: upper 60s to lower 70s, and lower to middle 70s south of I-20. A 20% chance of showers after 3 PM with the cold front. Cooler by evening. Wind: SW, turning NW 15 mph.