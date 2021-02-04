Thursday Morning Forecast: Spring and cloud cover sticks around

TODAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a few showers. Temperatures will fall from the 70s early in the afternoon to the 60s and 50s by this evening. Chance of rain: 20%. High: 72. Winds: W 15 MPH.
TONIGHT: Passing clouds and colder. Low: 39. Winds: NE 5-10 MPH.
TOMORROW: Partly cloudy and cooler. High: 56. Winds: E 5-10 MPH.
SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and slightly warmer. Low: 38. High: 60. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.
SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies and mild. Low: 37. High: 62. Winds: S 10 MPH.
MONDAY: Partly cloudy and mild. Low: 43. High: 61. Winds: SW 10 MPH.
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies and much colder. A small chance of rain does exist as the front moves through. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 35. High: 44. Winds: NW 10 MPH.
WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and cold. Low: 26. High: 42. Winds: N 10 MPH.