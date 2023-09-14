TODAY: Mostly cloudy with a 70% chance of rain and storms. Highs in the upper-70s. Wind: E 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of showers. Lows in the upper-60s. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy with a 40% chance of rain and storms. Highs in the mid-80s. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a 40% chance of rain and storms. Low: 68. High: 85. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with a 20% chance of rain and storms in Deep East Texas. Low: 67. High: 87. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Low: 64. High: 90. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Mainly sunny skies. Low: 67. High: 92. Wind: SE 10-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain and storms. Low: 68. High: 91. Wind: S 10-15 mph.