TODAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low-60s. Wind: E 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Clouds increasing with an 80% chance of rain, especially after midnight. Lows in the low-to-mid-40s. Wind: E 15-20 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy with a 70% chance of rain, especially in the morning. Highs in the upper-40s to low-50s. Wind: NE 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Low: 39. High: 56. Wind: W 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: A mix of clouds and sunshine. Low: 34. High: 61. Wind: S 10 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with an 80% chance of rain and storms. Low: 45. High: 62. Wind: S 15-20 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers in the morning. Low: 39. High: 49. Wind: NW 25 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Low: 30. High: 57. Wind: SW 10-15 mph.