TODAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain and storms, mainly north of I-20. Severe storms are possible, with 60 mph wind gusts as the main threat. Highs in the mid-90s. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain and storms. Severe storms are possible, with 60 mph wind gusts as the main threat. Lows in the low-to-mid-70s. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain and storms. Highs in the low-90s. Wind: SE 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain and storms. Low: 73. High: 95. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with a 60% chance of rain and storms. Low: 76. High: 89. Wind: S 15 mph.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with a 40% chance of rain and storms. Low: 72. High: 82. Wind: NW 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with a 20% chance of rain and storms in Deep East Texas. Low: 68. High: 86. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Low: 66. High: 88. Wind: E 5-10 mph.