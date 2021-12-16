Thursday Morning Forecast: Storm chances this afternoon, some strong

A MARGINAL THREAT OF SEVERE WEATHER EXISTS FOR MOST OF EAST TEXAS. THE PRIMARY THREAT WILL BE FOR STRONG WINDS OF UP TO 60 MPH.

TODAY: A couple of showers will be possible in the morning followed by some stronger storms in the afternoon. The primary threat of storms will be for strong winds. Otherwise, temperatures will be well above normal for yet another day. Chance of rain: 40%. High: 78. Winds: SW 10-15 MPH.

TONIGHT: Isolated showers and muggy. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 67. Winds: S 10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy with a few showers throughout the day. Chance of rain: 30%. High: 79. Winds: S 15 MPH.

SATURDAY:A cold front will move into the area early in the morning triggering wide spread rain. Chance of rain: 70%. Low: 50. High: 53. Winds: North 15 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a few showers in the morning. Drier weather is expected by the afternoon. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 38. High: 52. Winds: NE 10 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with another wave of rain moving through the region. Temperatures in the afternoon will remain cool. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 39. High: 50. Winds: NE 5-10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and slightly warmer. Low: 37. High: 58. Winds: NE 5 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and and warmer. Low: 44. High: 65. Winds: SW 10 MPH