TODAY: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of rain and storms, mainly late in the day. Highs in the upper-70s north to mid-80s south. Wind: SW 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: An 80% chance of rain and storms with lows in the mid-50s north to low-60s south. Wind: N 10-15 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy in the morning with a 30% chance of showers. Partly cloudy and dry by the afternoon. Highs in the upper-60s to low-70s. Wind: NE 10-15 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Low: 55. High: 78. Wind: S 20 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers. Low: 63. High: 72. Wind: W 15-20 mph.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and cool. Low: 47. High: 63. Wind: NE 10-15 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Low: 44. High: 66. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and warmer. Low: 47. High: 71. Wind: SE 10-15 mph.