TODAY: Mostly cloudy with an 80% chance of rain and storms. A few storms will be strong to severe, with wind gusts around 70 mph and 2-inch hail as the main threats. Highs in the low-to-mid-80s. Wind: S 15-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a 70% chance of rain and storms. A few storms will be strong to severe, with 70 mph wind gusts as the main threat. Lows in the mid-to-upper-60s. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy with a 40% chance of rain and storms, mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid-to-upper-70s. Wind: NW 10-15 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Low: 48. High: 73. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy and cool. A 30% chance of showers. Low: 48. High: 64. Wind: NE 10-15 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers. Low: 51. High: 68. Wind: E 10-15 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of rain. Low: 59. High: 76. Wind: SE 10-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain. Low: 63. High: 77. Wind: SW 10-15 mph.