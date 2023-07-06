TODAY: Partly cloudy with a 40% chance of rain and storms, increasing to a 60% chance in Deep East Texas. Highs in the low-90s. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain and storms early. Lows in the mid-70s. Wind: S 5-10 mph.
TOMORROW: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain and storms. Highs in the mid-90s. Wind: S 10-15 mph.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Low: 78. High: 97. Wind: S 10-15 mph.
SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain and storms. Low: 79. High: 98. Wind: S 10-15 mph.
MONDAY: A mix of sun and clouds with a 20% chance of rain and storms. Low: 79. High: 97. Wind: S 10-15 mph.
TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain and storms. Low: 79. High: 96. Wind: S 10-15 mph.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Low: 78. High: 98. Wind: S 10-15 mph.