TODAY: Partly cloudy with a 40% chance of rain and storms, increasing to a 60% chance in Deep East Texas. Highs in the low-90s. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain and storms early. Lows in the mid-70s. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain and storms. Highs in the mid-90s. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Low: 78. High: 97. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain and storms. Low: 79. High: 98. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

MONDAY: A mix of sun and clouds with a 20% chance of rain and storms. Low: 79. High: 97. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain and storms. Low: 79. High: 96. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Low: 78. High: 98. Wind: S 10-15 mph.