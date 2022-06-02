TODAY: Mostly cloudy with a 60% chance of rain and storms. Highs in the low-80s north to upper-80s south. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear early, then clouds increase after 2 AM. Lows in the upper-60s. Wind: NE 5 mph.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of afternoon showers and storms. Highs in the mid-to-upper-80s. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: A mix of clouds and sun with a 20% chance of afternoon showers and storms. Low: 68. High: 90. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of afternoon showers and storms. Low: 70. High: 93. Wind: S 10 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Low: 72. High: 95. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

TUESDAY: Ample sunshine and hot. Low: 73. High: 96. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Low: 74. High: 95. Wind: S 10-15 mph.