TODAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the low-to-mid-70s. Wind: S 15-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a 90% chance of rain and storms. A few severe storms are likely, especially from Pittsburg, Ore City, and Marshall northeast to Atlanta. Lows in the upper-30s to low-40s. Wind: SW 25 mph.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy and windy. Highs in the upper-40s to low-50s. Wind: NW 25-30 mph, with gusts up to 40 mph.

SATURDAY: A mix of clouds and sun. Low: 29. High: 56. Wind: SW 15 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of a wintry mix. Low: 31. High: 45. Wind: N 10-15 mph.

MARTIN LUTHER KING DAY: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of a wintry mix. Low: 21. High: 27. Wind: N 15 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and very cold. Low: 14. High: 33. Wind: N 10-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Low: 20. High: 48. Wind: S 5-10 mph.