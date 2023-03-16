TODAY: Mostly cloudy with an 80% chance of rain and storms. Some storms could contain 70 mph winds and hail up to 2-inches in diameter this afternoon. Highs in the low-to-mid-70s. Wind: S 20-25 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a 100% chance of rain and storms. Some storms could contain 70 mph wind gusts before 3 AM. Lows in the low-40s. Wind: N 15-20 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of showers, mainly in the morning. Highs in the low-50s. Wind: N 15-20 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and cool. Low: 35. High: 56. Wind: NE 10 mph.

SUNDAY: A mix of clouds and sunshine. Low: 34. High: 51. Wind: NE 10 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers. Low: 35. High: 54. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Mainly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers. Low: 39. High: 59. Wind: SE 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers. Low: 50. High: 70. Wind: S 10-15 mph.