Thursday Morning Forecast: Sunny afternoon

Today: Mostly sunny afternoon with temperatures in the low to mid 70’s. Clouds will continue to clear up during the day. Mostly clear this evening. Winds north 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear and cool in the low to mid 50’s. Winds calm overnight into the morning. Clear to begin Friday.

Friday: Mostly sunny afternoon with high temperatures in the upper 70’s. Dry throughout the day with winds shifting to the south.

Saturday: Mostly sunny and warmer in the lower 80’s. Slightly warmer in the afternoon with more humid conditions. Winds stay out of the south 10 mph. Mostly dry to start the weekend.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy to start with temperatures in the 60’s to start. A few clouds and showers and storms around Sunday throughout the day. Chance for rain 40%. Afternoon high temperatures in the low 80’s.

Monday: Rain chances continue into Monday with temperatures staying in the 80 degree range. Mostly cloudy with winds out of the south to start the week. Rain chances 40% to start the week.