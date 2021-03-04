Thursday Morning Forecast: Sunny Today, Rainy Tomorrow

TODAY: More sunshine for your Thursday with mostly clear skies. Temperatures will push the 70 degree mark this afternoon with a couple clouds to end your day. Winds will stay out of the south for the day keeping us slightly warmer, but this will begin to usher in our next rain maker going into Friday.

TONIGHT: Our cloud cover will begin to increase overnight into Friday. We should stay mostly dry for the night with temperatures staying slightly warmer in the 50’s. Once we get into the beginning of Friday morning we will start to see the increase in cloud cover with our rain chances increasing early Friday morning. There will be an isolated chance for a shower early on during your morning Friday before we see a better chance for rain in the afternoon.

TOMORROW: Once we get into Friday we’ll continue to see rain chances into the afternoon with the possibility of a thunderstorm to pass by . Temperatures will be slightly cooler Friday with clouds and rain chances and the cold front bringing temperatures back into the low 60’s for most of us. We will see the rain chances beginning to diminish as we get into Friday evening.

SATURDAY: Clouds clear up for the day behind the cold front where high pressure sets in and brings us more sunshine for Saturday. Temperatures will start around 40 then stay in the mid 60’s for the day with winds out of the NW 5-10mph. We should stay nice and sunny as we get into the weekend.

SUNDAY: Another nice day for Sunday with sunshine and temperatures starting in the mid 40’s then pushing the 70 degree mark in the afternoon. We should stay mostly dry and sunny throughout your day for Sunday.

MONDAY: Slightly warmer with sunshine and a few passing clouds. Low’s in the upper 40’s with high’s in the low 70’s. Mostly dry for Monday.

TUESDAY: Warming trend continues. Low’s around 50. High’s in the mid 70’s. A very isolated chance for a passing afternoon shower around 20%.

WEDNESDAY: Sun & clouds with high’s pushing the upper 70’s. Low’s in the low 50’s. 20% chance for isolated showers.