Thursday Morning Forecast: Sunny & warm afternoon

This morning: A few clouds around and maybe a sprinkle as a front falls apart during the morning. Clouds will begin to break towards the end of the morning. Temperatures staying in the mid 50’s to low 60’s.

Today: Lots of sunshine this afternoon. High’s around 80 degrees with a light north wind. Dry for the evening into the night.

Tonight: Mostly clear with low’s in the mid 50’s. Dry to start the day Friday. Winds shifting to the east overnight.

Friday: Mostly clear through Friday. Afternoon high’s in the low 80’s. Dry with a south wind 10 mph. A few clouds around to end the day. Overnight low’s in the low 60’s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy to start the day. Slightly warmer with temperatures in the mid 80’s. Clouds and sun around with an isolated quick shower in the afternoon. Chance for rain 20%. Winds out of the south 15 mph.

Sunday: Warmer to start in the low 70’s with more humid conditions. Afternoon high temperatures will be in the upper 80’s. Chances for showers and storms in the afternoon into the evening becoming a little more numerous into the night. Winds staying out of the south keeping us warm and humid along with increased rain chances. Chance for rain 40%.

Monday: A few showers continuing into the day Monday. Staying warm in the mid to upper 80’s as the front stays to the north of us. Chance for rain 40%. Winds stay out of the south as the front continues to linger to the north of us.