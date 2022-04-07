TODAY: Mostly sunny, windy, and cooler. Today would not be a good day for a haircut but maybe a good day to fly a kite. High: 70. Winds: NW 20 MPH.

TONIGHT: The wind will die down tonight with clear skies. Low: 40. Winds: NW 5-10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny and windy, again. High: 69. Winds: NW 15-20 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and beginning to trend somewhat warmer. Low: 41. High: 78. Winds: SW 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with a storm chance later in the day. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 58. High: 82. Winds: S 15 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a few showers and thunderstorms. A few storms may be strong to severe especially in the peak of the afternoon heating. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 66. High: 81. Winds: S 15 MPH.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a few showers and thunderstorms and another severe weather threat. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 68. High: 82. Winds: S 15 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a couple of showers and thunderstorms that could be severe, again. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 66. High: 80. Winds: S 15 MPH.