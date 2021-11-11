Thursday Morning Forecast: Sunshine and cooler temperatures prevail this afternoon

A front last night has brought cooler and drier air to the region. Highs will be in the uppers 60s and 70s this afternoon along mostly sunny skies

TODAY: Decreasing clouds throughout the morning followed by sunshine in the afternoon. Otherwise, sunny, breezy, and cool. High: 70. Winds: N 15 MPH.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cooler. Low: 45. Winds: NE 5 MPH.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny and dry. High: 71. Winds: NW 10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Much cooler as another dry cold font moves through the area. Low: 38. High: 60. Winds: North 5 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and trending warmer in the afternoon. Low: 43. High: 70. Winds: SW 10 MPH.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and a little warmer. Low: 53. High: 71. Winds: S 10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and warmer. Low: 57. High: 77. Winds: South 15 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and very warm. Low: 65. High: 79. Winds: S 15 MPH.