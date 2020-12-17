Thursday Morning Forecast: Sunshine finally returns

TODAY: Mostly sunny skies and trending warm because of it. High: 57. Winds: SW 5-10 MPH.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies and a patchy frost. Low: 35. Winds: South 5 MPH.

TOMORROW: Increasing clouds late in the day with an evening shower or two. Chance of rain: 20%. High: 60. Winds: S 10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with the better rain chance being in the morning. Temperatures will trend a bit cooler. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 52. High: 57. Winds: W 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. Low: 35. High: 58. Winds: N 5-10 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and mild. Low: 34. High: 62. Winds: SW 5-10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and warm. Low: 39. High: 64. Winds: S 10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and warm. Low: 48. High: 67. Winds: SW 15 MPH.