TODAY: Mostly sunny and mild. High: 69. Winds: NW 10 MPH.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and chilly. Low: 43. Winds: NE 5-10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny skies with a few clouds around. High: 76. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a couple of showers around. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 52. High: 77. Winds: N 5-10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and warmer. Low: 54. High: 80. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of showers and thunderstorms increasing later in the day. Some storms could be on the stronger side. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 59. High: 77. Winds: S 15 MPH.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers and storms in the area. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 65. High: 75. Winds: SW 15 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and warm. Low: 58. High: 76. Winds: N 15 MPH.